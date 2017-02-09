Jeep India to launch Made-in-India Jeep Compass compact SUV in August 2017

New Delhi, Feb9:According to a report in ET Auto, Jeep India will launch the Made-in-India Jeep Compass compact SUV in India most likely by August 2017. Jeep had previously said that its maiden locally produced model ‘Jeep Compass’ will be rolled out in the first half of the next year from its plant at Ranjangaon, Pune. With Compass, FCA is planning to take on the price-sensitive mid-market SUV segment.

Kevin Flynn, President and MD, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India said, “We have named our first to-be-India-made SUV as Jeep Compass which will be locally manufactured from mid-2017. The Compass will be our first localised Jeep product in India and will roll out of our Ranjangaon facility near Pune.”

Jeep Compass

The company unveiled Compass in Brazil last year and was also showcased at the Los Angeles Auto show as well for the North American market. On August 30, FCA had launched two models of its legendary Jeep models — Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Grand Cherokee — in India.

Design:

Look at it from any angle and it is unmistakably a smaller Grand Cherokee. It offers the seven slat grille which has become the identity of this American brand. The sleek pair of headlamps flanking the grille come with LED daytime running lamps. The fog lamps sit on the bumper which also has a dual tone effect to it. In profile it is clear that the Compass has proper SUV intentions. The big wheel arches house the 18in alloys and the claddings give it that tough look.

Engine:

The Jeep Compass is available in both petrol and diesel guise internationally. The diesel in question is a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine which comes from Fiat’s MultiJet series. In the Compass, it churns out 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. Jeep claims that the Compass in this spec can sprint to 100kmph in just 10 seconds and can keep going until it touches 194kmph. We also expect Jeep to offer this same engine here in India. An AWD version is also expected to be offered in this spec and gearbox options will include a 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic. Details of the petrol engine are yet to be revealed but we believe that it is going to be the 1.6-litre unit.

Variants:

Jeep is offering the Compass in four variants which include the entry level Sport followed by the Limited. Then comes the Longitude and finally one can have the top of the line Trailhawk. The Trailhawk though will come with even more features which include a dual-tone paint treatment.

Boot Space:

The boot on the other hand offers 410 litres of cargo space which can be enhanced to a rather large 1,191 litres by folding the seats down.

Competition:

The upcoming Jeep Compass will take on the Hyundai Tucson and Honda CR-V in India.

Price:

We expect the Jeep Compass range to start from the Rs 20 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi)- Rs 30 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi).