Jeep India slashed the prices of its models in India by up to Rs 18.5 lakh on Grand Cherokee Limited model

New Delhi,July20:Jeep India recently released the new prices of its product portfolio in India and boy, Jeep fans are in for a pleasant surprise. The US based company has slashed the prices of its models in India by up to Rs 18.5 lakh on the Grand Cherokee Limited model. The Grand Cherokee Summit model too gets a price reduction of Rs17.85 lakh. These two models see the biggest price drop in the Jeep line-up in the country. The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is now priced at Rs64.45 lakh as compared toRs71.59 lakh. The difference in old and new prices isRs 7.14 lakh. Lastly, the Grand Cherokee SRT (Street and Racing Technology) sees a price drop of Rs 5 lakh, which is the least. The Grand Cherokee SRT is still the most expensive Jeep model in the country.

The newly launched Grand Cherokee petrol is priced at Rs 75.15 lakh while the price of the Wrangler Unlimited petrol remains the same at Rs 56 lakh, making it the most affordable Jeep model in India.

New Prices for Jeep Models in India

Jeep Models Old Prices New Prices Difference

Wrangler Unlimited Rs 71.59 lakh Rs 64.45 lakh Rs 7.14 lakh

Wrangler Unlimited Petrol Rs 56 lakh Rs 56 lakh NA

Grand Cherokee Limited Diesel Rs 93.64 lakh Rs 75.15 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh

Grand Cherokee Summit Diesel Rs 1.03 crore Rs 85.15 lakh Rs 17.85 lakh

Grand Cherokee SRT Rs 1.12 crore Rs 1.07 crore Rs 5 lakh

Grand Cherokee Petrol NA Rs 75.15 lakh NA

Apart from the drop in prices, Jeep has also given subtle updates to the Grand Cherokee such as billet-like plating for the grille slats and newly designed 18-inch alloys which will be painted in high gloss silver and will be standard on the Grand Cherokee Limited. The Summit variant of the Grand Cherokee gets new 20-inch alloys done in polished aluminium in Technical Grey colour. Lastly, the SRT variant gets 20-inch full polished satin clear coat and matte black split spoke alloys. The SRT also gets upper and lower cooling intakes on the front end.

The other updates include a Gen II automatic transmission, standard air suspension on the Summit trim of the Grand Cherokee and standard LED fog lamps on the entire range. Also, the steering setup is now electric power assisted as compared to the earlier setup of electro-hydraulic power steering. All the Grand Cherokee variants now also get an acoustic windshield which apparently reduces seepage of noise into the cabin.