Jennifer Aniston thinking about to coming back to Television

Washington, Dec 02: Jennifer Aniston might be entertaining the idea of a return to the small screen, but it certainly is not “leaping out” in a “full leather something.”

The 47-year-old actress recently appeared on a late-night talk show, where she admitted to host Chelsea Handler that she would be “psyched” if someone asked her to take on a superhero role, reports etonline.com.

“I would want to be, like, the really uncoordinated superhero. I couldn’t take myself seriously leaping out of somewhere in a full leather something,” the ‘Friends’ star quipped.

She added that she believed the shows are “more interesting” and joked that there is more opportunity for women “unless they want you as a superhero.”

Aniston, who starred on ‘Friends’ from1994 to 2004 and appears on Netflix’s ‘Chelsea’ on Dec. 9, also admitted that she has thought about coming back to TV.

“We’re so all over that. Television is where it’s at,” Aniston responded.