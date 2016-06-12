Jennifer Lawrence asked Liam Hemsworth about having ‘sex with kangaroos’

London, June 12 : Actor Liam Hemsworth has revealed his “The Hunger Games” co-star Jennifer Lawrence once asked him if he “liked” having “sex with kangaroos”.

Making an appearance on the British comedy chat show “The Graham Norton Show”, the “Independence Day: Resurgence” actor said it is hard to gauge what is going to “come out of her mouth”, reports usmagazine.com.

“She often, right before a take, would turn to me and ask if I liked having sex with kangaroos. Anything along those lines,” Hemsworth said.

The actor’s “Independence Day” co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who also appeared on the talk show, was intrigued and jokingly asked Hemsworth: “And your answer was?”

“Absolutely! That’s what Australians do!” Hemsworth quipped.

The “Silver Linings Playbook” actress, 25, and Hemsworth, 26, often tell hilarious anecdotes about each other during interviews.

