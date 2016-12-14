Jennifer Lawrence sprays paint on co-star Chris Pratt’s face

Los Angeles, Dec 14 : Actress Jennifer Lawrence in a lighter vein sprayed paint over her “Passengers” co-star Chris Pratt’s face from the film’s poster, and changed his second name to ‘Rat’.

Pratt had been using her as a comedy prop for a series of hilarious social media self-portraits. Lawrence got a chance to take revenge during an appearance on TV show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The actress literally defaced an enormous poster from their movie “Passengers”, covering his face with black paint and changing his second name to ‘Rat’.

Kimmel himself pitched in by scoring out the film’s title, leaving the word ‘ass’ then drawing an arrow that pointed to the beefcake.

Kimmel instigated the tantrum by asking her about a series of jocular selfies posted by her co-star of “Passengers” – which is set to hit the theatres in India on January 6 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

He then pressed her by asking whether she will be getting her own back.

The 25-year-old said: “‘F**k it I’m going to do something about it,” then stormed off the set and outside the Hollywood Masonic Temple, where the bus then, conveniently, rolled up.

She then teamed up with Kimmel and painted all over the side of the bus, before throwing the cans of paint to the fans on top of the vehicle. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is aired in India on Star World and Star World HD.

–IANS

sug/rb