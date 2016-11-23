Jennifer Lawrence thinks that Zika virus going to be a solution for Overpopulation

Los Angeles, Nov 23: Actress Jennifer Lawrence fears that “Zika virus is going to be the solution to overpopulation”.

The “Hunger Games” star says that Zika virus, which is spread by mosquitoes and is a mild infection, will solve “overpopulation”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“My biggest irrational, hopefully, fear is that the Zika virus is going to be the solution to overpopulation,” She told Vanity Fair magazine.

“I don’t know if you have ever read the Kurt Vonnegut short story where everyone has to take these pills that make your private parts feel like wet sponges and then nobody can have sex and no one can procreate.

“And so by the time I’m older, and I’m like, ‘I think I want to be a mother’, they’re like, ‘You can’t. Your private part feels like a sponge’,” she added.

–IANS