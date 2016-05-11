Jennifer Lawrence wants to date Britisher, but scared of STDs

London, May 11: Actress Jennifer Lawrence is keen to date a British hunk but is worried about having sex because of the influx of sexually transmitted diseases in Britain.

The “X-Men: Apocalypse” star, who was born and raised in Kentucky, admitted she is head-over-heels for British men, but is put off due to the influx of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in recent years, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she said: “There are STDs in London. There is still some good sausage”.

And it’s hardly surprising the 25-year-old actress has sex on her mind as she recently admitted she hasn’t had any action since she split from Coldplay’s Chris Martin in September.

She said earlier this week: “What dating life? I have none. It is really sad? I haven’t had the touch of a man in… Erm?”

Prior to her year-long romance with the 39-year-old frontman, whom she dated shortly after his split from his wife and mother of his children Gwyneth Paltrow, Lawrence also had an on-off relationship with her co-star Nicholas Hoult.

The former couple met on the set of 2011’s “X-Men: First Class” and struck up a romance shortly afterwards.

However, things came crashing down two years later and they called it quits in January 2013 before rekindling briefly and ending it for good in August 2014 due to their careers.