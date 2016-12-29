Jennifer Lopez and Drake get cosy while his ex Rihanna unfollows Lopez on Instagram

LOS ANGELES,Dec29: A new photograph featuring superstar singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and rapper Drake striking a cosy pose has been generating much of late. Could this be a confirmation that they are dating each other?

The photograph appeared on both of their Instagram pages on Wednesday morning, reports Dailymail.

Lopez, 47, was the first to post the intimate photograph, which sees Drake, 30, wrapping both arms affectionately around her neck with one eye staring down the lens of the camera.

Lopez, nestled in his grasp, seems more restful and is captured with her eyes closed.

Rumours of a relationship emerged earlier this month, when Drake attended two of Lopez’s Las Vegas concerts back-to-back and hosted an exclusive gathering that she went to.

According to E! News, Rihanna – who happens to be Drake’s ex – recently hit Lopez with the dreaded unfollow on Instagram, causing many to believe the latter went against girl code and romanced her friend’s ex-boyfriend.