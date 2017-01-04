Jerry Bruckheimer set to produce science-fiction film “Origin

Los Angeles, Jan 4 Filmmaker Jerry Bruckheimer is set to produce science-fiction film “Origin” with Joachim Ronning attached to direct.
Paramount Pictures is developing the project and Joachim will also write the script with his brother Andreas Ronning, reported Variety.
Bruckheimer, who has produced all five “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, will produce “Origin” through his Paramount-based Jerry Bruckheimer Films company.
The details about the project are being kept under wraps

