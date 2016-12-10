Jessop owner Pawan Ruia arrested in Delhi by WB CID

December 10, 2016 | By :

Kolkata, Dec 10: Ruia Group Chairman and engineering firm Jessop owner Pawan Ruia was arrested from his New Delhi residence on Saturday by the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department personnel in connection with a complaint filed by the Railways.

Ruia has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to cheating, dishonestly inducing delivery of property and criminal breach of trust.

He is being brought to Kolkata on transit remand, CID sources said.

–IANS

