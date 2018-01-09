Jet Airways air hostess busted for smuggling money sent to jail

New Delhi, January 09: The Jet Airways air hostess, who was arrested after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence recovered US Dollars valued at Rs 3.21 crore from her, has been sent to two-day judicial custody by a Delhi Court.

The air hostess was arrested by the DRI persons around 3 AM on Monday morning at the Delhi airport. Along with her, supplier Amit who was arrested has also been sent to judicial custody for two days.

The lady was a crew member of a Hong Kong-bound flight and was arrested after the intervening night of January 7 and January 8.

The currency was found as US dollar bills in the flight bound to Hong Kong. The air hostess allegedly undertook this criminal activity for a money-laundering firm and was hired by a hawala operator, who was later arrested.

Amit Malhotra, the hawala agent gathered money from dealers in Delhi and hustled the money to locations abroad through airline employees.

Malhotra allegedly befriended the air hostess and convinced her to smuggle the money six months back, during a flight.

The air hostess transferred the money as 10 lakhs in multiple trips and she was paid half the amount she carried.

”During an inspection by the DRI team, a large sum of foreign currency was recovered from an employee of the airline. The employee has been taken into custody. ‘Based on the investigations and inputs from law enforcement agencies, the airline will take further action,” Jet Airways had said in a statement.

The air hostess was to allegedly suppose to get 1% cent of the total money smuggling. It is learnt that in seven trips to Hong Kong in the last two months, they had been able to smuggle $10 lakh dollars.

The air hostess allegedly kept the money in foil paper, which the scanner at the airport was not able to detect easily.