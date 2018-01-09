Jet Airways air hostess busted for smuggling money

New Delhi, January 2018: A 25-years-old Jet Airways air hostess was caught smuggling illegal cash equivalent to 3210000 Indian rupees to Hong Kong on Monday.

She was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence around 3 AM on Monday morning at the Delhi airport.

The hoard of foreign currency was covered in foil and hidden in one of the bags, which the air hostess carried.

The currency was found as US dollar bills in the flight bound to Hong Kong. The air hostess allegedly undertook this criminal activity for a money-laundering firm and was hired by a hawala operator, who was later arrested.

Amit Malhotra, the hawala agent gathered money from dealers in Delhi and hustled the money to locations abroad through airline employees.

Malhotra allegedly befriended the air hostess and convinced her to smuggle the money six months back, during a flight.

The air hostess transferred the money as 10 lakhs in multiple trips and she was paid half the amount she carried.

The air hostess was immediately taken off the flight and was arrested. Jet Airways confirmed the arrest and announced that they will co-operate with the law enforcement agencies for further investigations.