Jet Airways announces special ‘summer breaks’ all-inclusive fares starting as low as Rs. 1,294

Jet Airways is offering special ‘summer breaks’ all-inclusive fares starting as low as Rs. 1,294 on one-way routes under economy class travel. Under the offer, tickets must be purchased 20 days before the prior departure. The Jet Airways fresh sale, which is valid only on domestic routes, also comes with a chance to get ‘premiere’ class upgrade. “Your summer vacation starts right here! Get cool fares and a chance to win a complimentary upgrade to Premiere,” Jet Airways said in a tweet.

The bookings under the Jet Airways sale can be done from April 7-9 with no travel restrictions. However, the number of seats allocated under the offer is not mentioned.

Your summer vacation starts right here!

Get COOL fares & a chance2 WIN a complimentary upgrade to Première

Book now https://t.co/opErm6XWsO pic.twitter.com/IWDCxrsE71 — Jet Airways (@jetairways) April 7, 2017

Meanwhile, IndiGo has also announced promotional fares with affordable domestic flight tickets. These fares are applicable till April 30. Some of the exciting offers can be availed on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Pune-Ahmedabad, Lucknow-Delhi and Goa-Bengaluru routes. The IndiGo offer is available for limited seats only and group discount option is not applicable.

Domestic air passenger traffic surged nearly 16 per cent to 86.55 lakh in February in the same period a year ago, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data.

Indian carriers together flew a total of 86.55 lakh passengers in February 2017 as compared to 74.76 lakh fliers in the same month of 2016, registering a growth of 15.77 per cent, it said.

According to the data, IndiGo ferried the highest number of passengers in February at 34.19 lakh.

Discounted fares from airlines have been one of the reasons behind strong growth seen in domestic air travel.