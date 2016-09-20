Jet Airways appoints Jayaraj Shanmugam as its Chief Commercial Officer

New Delhi, September 20: Private carrier Jet Airways on Tuesday said it has appointed Jayaraj Shanmugam as Chief Commercial Officer.

53-year-old Shanmugam, a Singapore national, joined the airline last year and served as Senior Vice President of Products & Services.

In the new role, Shanmugam would be responsible for leading commercial teams to maximise revenue streams and use its market reach, people capabilities and brand appeal to accelerate the airline’s reputation for service excellence and efficiency, Jet Airways said.

“His responsibilities will cover areas of product enhancement, guest services, passenger and cargo sales, marketing as well as corporate communications.

“He will also oversee other critical functions such as airport and in-flight services, catering, revenue management, cabin crew and e-commerce,” it said in a release.

Shanmugam would be based at the airline’s headquarters in Mumbai and report to the CEO.

Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal said Shanmugam has been a key member of the airline’s executive management committee and brings a wealth of experience pertaining to global best practices and service orientation.

The airline has a fleet of 117 aircraft and operates flights to 67 destinations.