Jet Airways facing acute shortage of pilots?

Mumbai, Nov 02: Naresh Goyal-owned Jet Airways is facing acute shortage of pilots amid the airline increasing its capacity in the fast growing domestic market, according to sources.

A number of Jet Airways flights have got delayed in the recent past as the airline has failed to provide pilots due to paucity of the flight crew, they said.

The Mumbai-headquartered full service carrier is second largest airline in terms of number of domestic operations after no-frills IndiGo.

As part of the winter schedule, which is effective from late last month, Jet Airways plans to operate 3,010 flights per week while its subsidiary JetLite 507 flights per week.

“Jet Airways is facing shortage of pilots for quite some time now. While the airline has been increasing the number of flights in its both winter and summer schedules each year, the number of pilots is not increasing in the same ratio, leading to shortage of flight crew,” a source said.

Jet Airways requires at least 200 more pilots to carry out its operations in a seamless manner, the source said, adding “shortage is more in narrow body, Boeing 737 fleet.”