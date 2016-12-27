Jet airways flight skids off runway in Dabolim airport

December 27, 2016 | By :

Panaji,Dec27:On Tuesday, a Jet Airways flight from Goa to Mumbai skidded off the runway at Goa’s Dabolim airport, reported ANI. The flight 9W-2374 veered off the runway while aligning for take off to Mumbai, with 15 passengers suffering “minor” injuries during evacuation. There were 161 people on board the flight, including the crew members.

The incident took place at around 5 am. Flight 9W 2374 which had arrived from Dubai and was bound for Mumbai, was about to take off when it skidded off the runway.

When the evacuation was on, the aircraft tilted forward, an eyewitness said, triggering panic among passengers.

According to ANI, all the passengers were safely evacuated.

Jet Airways issued a statement saying, “All guests and crew have been safely evacuated. Few guests have sustained injuries during the evacuation process.”

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Forex smuggling: More Jet Airways staffs under DRI scanner
Court extends judicial custody of Jet Airways air hostess Deveshi Kulshreshtha 
Arrested Jet Airways Hostess is a carrier for International Hawala Racket;  says Officials
Jet Airways air hostess busted for smuggling money sent to jail
Mid-air fight in cockpit; Two Jet Airways pilots fired
Jet Airways air hostess busted for smuggling money
Top