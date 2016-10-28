Jet Airways lost one of the most loyal customer : Abhishek Bachchan irked with the Airline yet again

New Delhi, Oct 28: Abhishek Bachchan, who thought of ‘quitting’ Jet Airways some years back for not allowing him to board the flight even after issuing boarding pass, is annoyed with the airline yet again.

The 40-year-old actor was on his way to Chennai this morning when all passengers boarded the flight on time without pilots on board.

The actor took to his Twitter handle to vent out his anger and wrote, “Flying to Chennai. Baggage, check. Board flight on time, check. Seat belt fastened, check. Only thing we need now are our pilots!!”

In another tweet, Abhishek wrote, “Well done Jet Airways!!! Entire plane boarded without any pilots on board. Still waiting and hoping…”

Bringing up the issue that took place in 2012, the ‘Bol Bachchan’ actor wrote, “question – if an airline is delayed, do we as passengers have the option to get off, like how passengers are off loaded if they are late?”

“Hey @jetairways just to let you know that the entire aircraft is still waiting for you’ll to get in touch. Also,what is operational reasons?” he continued.

“Our prayers have been answered…. We are moving! Haven’t taken off yet so…. Fingers crossed,” read the last tweet on the same.

For the unversed, Abhishek was earlier in 2012 not allowed to board the flight even after he was issued a boarding pass, citing the reason of his being late. Though Jet Airways offered him an alternative flight, the actor chose to opt for another airline.

Upset with the incident back then, the ‘Housefull 3’ star took to his Twitter handle to post, “Jet Airways, you just lost one of your most loyal customers.”

His latest tweets clearly indicate that the 2012 incident is still fresh in the actor’s mind even after so many years.