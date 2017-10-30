Jet Airways Mumbai - Delhi 9W339 flight diverted to Ahmedabad after getting hijack threat letter from flight's bathroom.

New Delhi, October 30: After getting a threat, the Jet Airways 9W339 flight from Mumbai to Delhi was reportedly diverted to Ahmedabad, early on Monday.

According to certain media reports, the flight was diverted after a sudden declaration of emergency as per security measures of the flight after detecting a security threat to the onboard flight.

Allegedly, a hijack threat letter was found in the bathroom of the Jet Airways 9W339 flight.

The letter reads Flight No 9W 339 is covered by Hijackers and Aircraft should not be land and flown straight to POK. 12 people on board. If you put landing gear you will hear the noise of people dying. dont take it as a joke. Cargo area contains explosive bomb and wl blast if you land Delhi.

Hijack threat letter found in bathroom of Jet Airways 9W339 Mumbai-Delhi flight that was diverted to Ahmedabad earlier today pic.twitter.com/cr8KlKjvIP — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2017

The flight was diverted after declaration of emergency as per established security procedures,due to detection of an onboard security threat — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2017

The flight which was going from Mumbai to Delhi was then diverted to Ahmedabad on Monday.