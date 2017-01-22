Jewellery essentials for modern-day bride

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Jewellery designs of late have not only seen major transformation but a drastic contemporary touch to every single piece. Must-haves for a modern-day bride are diamond pendants and scintillating drop earrings, says an expert.

Here are some jewellery essentials, listed by Preeti Sogani, M.D. at Sogani Jewellers, that are a must in the vanity box of a modern-day bride.

* Diamond pendants: Jewellers have given a twist to the traditional necklaces by coming up with diamond pendants in marvellous designs.

By creating a fusion of white and yellow gold with a tinge of platinum, these diamond pendants are available in incredible designs. They are light in weight, look classy and can be worn on a daily basis. The use of colourful stones and American diamond has also given a twist to this amazing jewellery piece.

* Bangles: The plain, thick yellow coloured gold bangles are now a passÃ©. Diamond studded, kundan work bangles are the new thing which has become a favourite among young women.

Those who are working would like to have a sleek yet smart piece that will not restrict them while working. Bangles that give the look of a bracelet are the next big trend which is going to catch up soon.

* Drop earrings: A perfect accessory to compliment your western wear as well as Indian wear, drop earrings are the new big trend.

You can also pick the perfect piece made out of colourful stonework to go with your Indian wear. Drop earrings can be worn with Indian as well as western attire.

