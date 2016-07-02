Jharkahnd BJP president Tala Marandi’s son Munna Marandi booked for rape, alleged marriage to a minor girl

Ranchi, July 1: Police have lodged a case against ruling Jharkhand BJP president Tala Marandi’s son Munna Marandi for rape and other charges though no case has been filed regarding his alleged marriage to a minor girl.

Police sources said the first information report in the case was lodged at the Boarajora police station in Godda district after a court directive to police to investigate.

Munna Marandi was this week accused of sexually exploiting a girl for over two years and marrying another girl, a minor.

The alleged rape victim, a Class 10 student, on June 23 filed a complaint in a court in Godda district that Munna exploited her sexually for two years on the pretext of marriage, but went back on his word.

She said Munna befriended her, gifted her a mobile phone to remain in touch, abused her sexually, and then decided to marry someone else.

Munna’s marriage was said to have been solemnised on Tuesday with a girl allegedly aged only 11. The legal age for marriage of a girl is 18.

The girl who accused Munna of sexual exploitation had also approached the Jharkhand Women Commission on Wednesday. Its Chairperson Mahua Manjhi assured her of action on her complaint.

“Prima facie, it indicates that the girl whom Munna married is a minor. The school records produced before us indicate she is only 11-year-old. We have written to the state police chief in both the cases. Police should investigate and lodge FIR,” Manjhi told IANS.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has maintained silence while the Jharkhand opposition parties have demanded an inquiry into the matter.

A Santhal tribal leader, Tala Marandi was appointed the Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president last month. He represents Borio seat in Sahibganj district in the assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Tala Marandi said that a “political conspiracy” had been hatched against him since his opponents were not happy with his elevation as the state BJP president.

The Jharkhand Congress burnt effigies of Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Tala Marandi and demanded a fair probe.