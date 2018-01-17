BJP leader slaps transport officer over removal of nameplate from his car

Ranchi, Jan 17: In shocking incident exposing the political party leaders misusing their power and position, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Jharkhand, Rajdhani Yadav slapped and argued with a district transport officer after a nameplate was removed from his personal car. The video caught on camera is now surfacing in the social media and it is a viral one.

According to ANI reports Rajdhani Yadav slapped and abused F Barla, district transport officer of Latehar, after the removal of a nameplate from his personal car.

The leader was later arrested by the police authorities.

#WATCH Latehar: BJP leader Rajdhani Yadav slaps and argues with District transport officer over removal of a nameplate from his personal car. Yadav was later arrested. #Jharkhand

In the video, it shows the BJP leader approaching a district transport officer and suddenly starts slapping him and indulging in an argument.

It can also be seen the video that another person was trying to remove a nameplate from a car. However, so far it has not been confirmed what the nameplate was about and why did the leader get so angry that he took this shameful and insensitive step.

Meanwhile, following the incident, the BJP leader Rajdhani Yadav was booked for his insensitive act as he was arrested by the police. Later, the transport officer was taken to hospital for treatment.

However, there has been no statement from the leader itself or the party on this arrogant behavior exposing politicians show of power and misusing its influence by taking law & order in their own hands.

The district transport officer who was insulted and slapped by the BJP leader Rajdhani Yadav has also not spoken on the incident so far. While the leader was slapping the transport officer repeatedly, he did try to stop him following which an argument was started between both of them.

Rajdhani Yadav is the district vice-president of BJP’s 20-point programme, says a media report.