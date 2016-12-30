Jharkhand: BJP Mahila Morcha nominee Geeta Singh allegedly trapped in MMS

Dhanbad/Jharkhand, December 30: Politic heads everywhere. No one would be exempted from the clutches of bad names and image distorting pictures or even videos. Here in this latest issue, a women named Geeta Singh, is found in an MMS, in an allegedly compromising position.

It is not sure that whether it is original or made up. Thee are high chances for it to be fake as she hols prominence in the Jharkhand politics. The MMS came out just after a day she was nominated as the women’s wing president of BJP. Geeta Singh was nominated by the Chandrasekhar Singh, the current president.

Geeta Singh accused her political rivals of attempting to distort her political image. She said that it is a trial to malign her image. She had also expressed her defending mind towards this issue saying that this kind of propaganda will not affect her. But if the content in the MMS is proved to be true, she would have to face its consequences from the party. “I have registered a case in Kenduwadih under the IT act and police said they will probe the issue,” she said.

While, Chandrashekhar Singh said he had seen the video and there would be an inquiry from the party. He added that, if she was found guilty, appropriate action will be taken against Geeta Singh. Meanwhile, district Congress president BP Singh opined that the Centre should first clean their party to a state of ‘swachh’ before going after the whole country.

