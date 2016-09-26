Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das is on US to attract investments

Washington , Sep 26: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today arrived in the US on a multi-city tour to attract foreign direct investment for giving impetus to the state’s mining sector.

During his nearly a week-long trip, the Chief Minister will kick off his official schedule from tomorrow by attending the Mining Expo near Bellagio in Las Vegas, which is said to be the largest mining show in the world.

The delegation would also learn about the latest and best practices in the mining sector and adopt them in Jharkhand, a mining-rich state.

From Las Vegas, the Chief Minister would travel to San Francisco for an interaction with the Silicon Valley entrepreneurs.

Das is scheduled to meet officials from IT giants including Microsoft, Cisco, Oracle and Hewlett Packard.

He would also interact with members of the Tie, Silicon Valley.

Das would arrive in New York – his last destination – on October 28 and would be holding meeting with the investors and interact with the Indian community.

Officials accompanying the delegation said that the visit is also part of the effort to attract investors and companies to participate in the Global Investors Meet in Ranchi next February.

“The Chief Minister and his delegates aim to raise investments and awareness about the opportunities in Jharkhand as powerhouse of India’s Manufacturing Sector (Make in India) and priority areas like film industry, textile & apparels, tourism and others,” said Atul Kumar, CEO and Founder of A++ Ventures.

Investors, entrepreneurs across the world are looking for markets and high growth consumer markets, which Jharkhand has plenty of, Kumar said.

“The potential opportunities in Jharkhand are being transformed into thriving businesses in services sector and global diaspora is keen to return to motherland,” he added.