Jharkhand ex-minister Harinarayan Rai gets 5-year jail in graft case

Ranchi, Dec 14: Jharkhand’s former minister Harinarayan Rai was on Wednesday awarded five years’ imprisonment in a disproportionate assets (DA) case by a special CBI court.

According to a lawyer, the Central Bureau of Ibvestigation (CBI) court of B.K. Tiwari pronounced the sentence in the disproportionate assets case.

On the directive of the Jharkhand High Court, the CBI had lodged an FIR against Rai and filed a chargesheet in 2010.

During the investigation, the CBI discovered that Rai had amassed wealth of around Rs 1.50 crore more than his known sources of income.

Rai was one of the three Independent legislators who had toppled the BJP government led by Arjun Munda in 2006, facilitating formation of the government led by Madhu Koda, an Independent member of tghe assembly.

Rai was a minister from 2005 to 2009 in three governments led by Arjun Munda, Madhu Koda and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Shibu Soren.

Speaking to reporters after the sentencing, Rai said: “I have faith in judiciary and will appeal in the high court.”

