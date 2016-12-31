Jharkhand mine collapse: Death toll rises to 12.

Godda, December 31: The death toll in Jharkhand mine collapse rose to 12 on Saturday. The Jharkhand Government has announced an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees each to the next kin of those killed and 25 thousand rupees for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday spoke to Chief Minister Raghubar Das and expressed grief over the incident.

An inquiry has also been ordered in the incident by the Director General of Mines Safety and a High Level Committee of Experts has been constituted by Coal India Limited to investigate into the causes of the accident. (ANI)