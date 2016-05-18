Jharkhand scribe killed for not meeting Maoist monetary demands?

Ranchi, May 18 : Akhilesh Pratap Singh, the slain Jharkhand journalist, was killed because he failed to meet a monetary demand of Rs 7 lakhs by Maoist, media reports said.

Hindustan Times quoted Chatra SP Anjani Kumar Jha as saying, “The TPC ultra Mukesh Ganjhu was the mastermind of the murder. He had plotted the journalists’ murder on Thursday morning after the scribe did not pay him levy. Suraj Sao was also present there. The TPC had demanded Rs seven lakh as levy from Indradev for executing transmission line work with NTPC.”

Police have arrest both Sao and Ganjhu.

Police also said that six people were involved in the murder, and while they have been successful in arresting three, search is on for the remaining absconders.

“A total of six persons were involved in the murder. Three of them have been arrested while the raids are being conducted to nab others,” the police was quoted as saying.