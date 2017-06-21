Jharkhand: Security forces seize massive cache of explosives, ammunition

| By :

Latehar (Jharkhand) [India], June 21 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and District police in a joint operation on Wednesday unearthed and seized huge amount of explosives and ammunition hidden by Naxals in the forest area of Latehar district of Jharkhand.

Working on a tip off, the security personnel obtained the explosives and ammunition which were to be used to attack security forces and hinder the developmental work in the area.

The recovered IED's were later defused by the Bomb disposal squad. (ANI)