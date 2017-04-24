Jharkhand widow succumbs to injuries after brother in law inserts beer bottle inside her private parts for refusing to have sex with him

The victim’s family staged a demonstration in front of the accused’s home along with her body, demanding death penalty for him.

Latehar police have arrested the accused Sudershan Thakur after the woman registered a statement was with the police during treatment.

The victim, a widow, lived alone with her four-year old daughter, close to the culprit’s home. Her husband Upendra Ram had committed suicide a year ago.

Victim’s brother-in-law Surendra Ram said Sudershan Thakur beat her up after she refused him sex on Tuesday night. “He, then, forced a beer bottle into her private parts by hitting it with legs causing grievous injuries,” he said.

“We rushed her to Latehar hospital from where she was immediately referred to Ranchi…Doctors there informed us that her uterus was blown apart,” Ram said, demanding exemplary punishment for the culprit. “He should be hanged.”

Latehar police station officer in-charge Ramesh Prasad Singh said, “We have sent the culprit to jail. The victim suffered internal injuries in her stomach after being hit by leg.”

The accused denied any wrongdoing. He said he had a heated argument with a woman.

Yogendra Thakur, the father of the accused who is a barber by profession, said, “We have compensated the family by giving them the amount they asked for despite knowing it fully well that my son has been framed in the case.”