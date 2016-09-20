Jiah Khan’s death not suicide? Hanging was staged, says British forensic expert

Mumbai, Sep 20 : Actress Jiah Khan’s hanging was staged, a British forensic expert has concluded in a report.

Jason Payne-James’s findings, which were studied by Mumbai Mirror, contradict Indian experts’ report on Jiah’s death, and her mother, Rabia, intends to share them with a city sessions court on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen if the court will admit a report by a foreign expert who was hired by Rabia, and not the state.

The development comes over a month after the CBI told the high court that it had ruled out murder in the case.

Payne-James studied the medical and post-mortem reports, analysed photographs of Jiah’s body and reviewed CCTV grabs and pictures of her room for his investigation.

The state’s forensic experts had said the injury marks on Jiah’s lower lip were probably the result of “friction with the teeth during the commission of the act [suicide]”. But Payne-James has said the injuries “represent either abrasions or bruises”, and are indicative of “blunt force trauma to the mouth region (for example punching or a hand placed over the mouth)”.