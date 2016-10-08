Jibe at Nokia phones for being indestructible saving a man’s life stopping a bullet

Kabul,Oct8:Though Nokia phones have increasingly come to lose its popularity, owing to the tough competition it now faces from the Apple products and Android smartphones, there was a time when everyone proudly wielded a Nokia cellphone in his hand.

It was not just a phone, it provided a sense of security to the person. Why, you might ask. Because, handsets manufactured by the brand had a reputation of being invincible. Even today, jokes about how throwing a Nokia phone will not do it any harm, but rather break the floor into pieces, continue to rule the Internet.

But now it seems, not only the phones are strong enough to create comet-like cavities on the earth’s surface, it can even stop bullets! You heard us!

Peter Skillman, Microsoft’s General Manager of Core UX for Windows Desktop, Tablet and Phone, recently tweeted about how a Nokia phone saved the life of a man in Afghanistan by stopping a bullet.

Though it is not clear whose life the phone saved, after Skillman’s post, many people on Twitter responded with similar tweets about the ‘indestructible’ Nokia phones. Skillman on October 5 this year, tweeted: “A Nokia phone I worked on a few years ago saved the life of a man in Afghanistan last week. The embedded bullet….”

A Nokia phone I worked on a few years ago saved the life of a man in Afghanistan last week. The embedded bullet…. pic.twitter.com/O2zBxadkDO — peter skillman (@peterskillman) October 5, 2016

The photo he tweeted in the post shows what seems like an actual bullet pierced into the Nokia phone!