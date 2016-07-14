2009 Jigisha Ghosh murder case :Three accused convicted by Delhi court

New Delhi, July 14 A Delhi court on Thursday held three men guilty of killing IT executive Jigisha Ghosh in 2009.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav held Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla and Baljit Singh Malik guilty of kidnapping and killing 28-year-old Jigisha in March 2009.

The court said the prosecution has proved its case against the three men.

Jigisha’s parents told IANS that they are satisfied with the court order and said that justice has been done.

The prosecution cited 58 witnesses to support its case.

The court has fixed August 20 for hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence and sought a report regarding the behaviour of the three convicts during judicial custody.

Jigisha, who was working with Hewitt Associate Pvt Ltd as operations manager, was kidnapped and killed on March 18, 2009 after her office cab dropped her near her home in south Delhi’s Vasant Vihar around 4 a.m.

Her body was recovered on March 20, 2009 from a place near Surajkund in Haryana.

Later police arrested Kapoor, Shukla and Malik in the case.

According to police, the weapon allegedly used in the murder also helped in cracking the murder case of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, who was shot dead on September 30, 2008 while she was returning home in her car from office in the wee hours.

Police said the three men were involved in the journalist’s murder and the motive behind the killing was robbery.

The accused had used Jigisha’s ATM card to buy expensive goggles, wrist watches and shoes from Sarojini Nagar Market, police said.

