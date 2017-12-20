Jignesh Mevani to Narendra Modi: “Go to Himalayas, we are bored of you”

Ahmedabad, Dec 20: Jignesh Mevani who is considered as a rising face in Gujarat politics, along with Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor is continuing to lock horns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Two days after winning the assembly election as an Independent candidate, the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch convener on Wednesday suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should retire and “go to the Himalayas”.

“I would very pro-actively want to say that Modi ji we are done with you; you are now boring to us. You should go to the Himalayas and visit a Ram Mandir and ring bells there,” he said.

“They (BJP) were claiming they would win 150 seats but that pride has been crushed; the same will happen in 2019. It is a victory for our movement. In the coming days, we will intensify our movement in the Assembly and on streets, will also corner them in 2019,”the 35 years old lawyer and social activist added.

Continuing his tirade, Jignesh claimed that the BJP had cheated 8 crore youngsters by promising them jobs.

“He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) made fake promises. He should apologise for cheating the people. Why doesn’t he talk about the valid points? Why no canal has been made in Narmada River?” he added.

He further stated that more than one dozen parties had given them [OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, Patidar agitator Hardik Patel and him] support and their unity would defeat the prime minister in the 2019 elections.

Mevani, the Dalit leader admitted that he had got Rs 51,000 as a donation from the Popular Front of India (PFI) for his poll campaigns, and challenged the Central Government to ban the organization.

Mevani said that Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a wing of the PFI, is a registered political party. “If PFI is a dubious group, then what is the man with a 56-inch chest doing? Why has there been no action from him?” Mevani said, further taunting Modi.

Mevani won from Gujarat’s Vadgam seat, defeating BJP’s nominee Vijay Chakravarti by 19,696 votes.

When several exit polls had predicted a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the counting of votes in Gujarat, Mevani had rejected them, saying that even the “high-voltage campaign” by the party’s top leadership may not be able to save the party, since they could not have any solid achievements in the state in the last three years it was in power at the Centre.

He was among the key hopes for the Congress party, who had banked on him, along with Alpesh Thakor and Hardik Patel to overcome the BJP. Even though Mevani contested as an Independent candidate, Congress had given him tacit support and did not field any candidate from Vadgam.

With ANI Inputs