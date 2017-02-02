Jilted teen takes revenge on Kerala schoolgirl by dousing her in petrol and setting fire in Kollam

Kollam, Feb2:A jilted lover took revenge on a girl, killing himself and the girl he courted, dousing her in petrol and setting her on fire in their classroom at the School of Medical Education (SME).

The deceased, Adarsh (25), a 2009 batch student of the Bachelor of Physiotherapy programme offered by Department Physiotherapy at SME, is the son of Sinijan of Kailasamangalam House, Puthenthura, near Neendakara in Kollam district, the police said.

Victim from Alappuzha

The victim has been identified as Lakshmi (21) a 2013 batch student of the same programme. She is the daughter of Krishnakumar of Sankaramangalam House, at Chingoli, near Haripad in Alappuzha.

According to Regi Ram, director in charge of the Gandhinagar campus of SME, the events that led to the tragic incident began when Adarsh, who had to appear for a supplementary examination on Wednesday, came into the girl’s classroom during the mid day break and wanted her to have a private talk. But the girl refused.

According to SME sources, both were seeing each other for some time, but the girl had backed out some time ago. The boy was, however, persistent with his overtures.

After the girl’s refusal, he went out and returned with a can of petrol which he poured over himself. A bewildered girl then ran out of the room trying to seek refuge in the library nearby. But the boy, in a frenzy, chased her, came into the library, poured the rest of the petrol on her and hugged her.

Students threatened

He threatened the other students who tried to rescue them with pouring petrol on them. When they stood back, he set both of them ablaze with the lighter he had kept with him, students said.

Both were immediately rushed to the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital. Their depositions were made under magisterial presence. According to R.P. Renjin, resident medical officer (RMO) at the hospital, the boy had suffered 80% burns and the girl 65%. “They both had suffered deep burns,” Dr. Renjin said.

Adarsh succumbed to burns by 7 p.m. and the girl after half-an-hour.

Two students who tried to help the girl also suffered burns.