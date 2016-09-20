Jim Carrey fires back against wrongful death lawsuit

Los Angeles, Sep 20 : Actor Jim Carrey has released an emotional statement slamming wrongful death lawsuit that blames him for his girlfriend Cathriona Whites fatal overdose.

The “Mask” actor, whose former flame Cathriona White tragically died from a drug overdose on Ambien, Propranolol and Percocet in September 2015, was alleged to have provided the pills that killed her.

The lawsuit filed by her estranged husband Mark Burton claims that all three bottles bore the name Arthur King, which is alleged to be a pseudonym for Carrey.

“What a terrible shame. It would be easy for me to get in a back room with this mans lawyer and make this go away, but there are some moments in life when you have to stand up and defend your honor against the evil in this world,” Carrey, 54, said in a statement.

“I will not tolerate this heartless attempt to exploit me or the woman I loved. Cats troubles were born long before I met her and sadly her tragic end was beyond anyones control. I really hope that some day soon people will stop trying to profit from this and let her rest in peace,” he concluded.

Carrey had split from White a week before her death. White, who dated the actor off and on for three years, was found dead at a Los Angeles home. In July, the 30-year-olds suicide note was released in court documents.