Jimmy Fallon announces to donate USD 1 million to Hurricane Harvey victims

New Delhi, September 6: Jimmy Fallon recently announced that his Tonight Show is giving USD 1 million to the Hurricane Harvey relief fund.

Fallon in a preview clip from Tuesday night’s show, said, “Last week we saw the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey on the state of Texas. But in the face of this tragedy, we saw good. We saw communities banding together.”

James Thomas Fallon is an American comedian, actor, television host, and musician. He is known for his work in television as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and as the host of late-night talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

He also thanked the heroes who helped the needy in such hard times. “Neighbors helping neighbours. Strangers helping strangers. So many heroes – people like Mattress Mack, who opened up his stores and showrooms for those who needed shelter.

The group of people who formed a human chain to save a man from a flooded SUV and J.J. Watt from the Houston Texans, who has raised over USD 18 million dollars to provide food, water, and supplies to the victims,” noted Fallon.

“And I’m proud to say that our show, The Tonight Show, is donating USD 1 million to J.J.’s fund,” Fallon confirmed. On Tuesday, the NFL star, JJ Watt proudly shared that his relief fund passed the USD 20 million mark. (ANI)