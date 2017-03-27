Jio Happy New Year offer extended until April 30?

New Delhi, March 27: Reliance Jio was reported to have achieved its 100-million-subscriber-mark, during last month. According to teleanalysis, Jio has been able to attract an approximate of 22 to 27 million users into using their services. So, the company felt that the March 31-deadline may be too short a time to grab as many subscribers as they possibly can.

Reliance Jio’s Jio Prime enrollment deadline may get extended as the continuing membership drive did not get the anticipated returns with around 22-27 million users converted for the program so far, sources in the company hoped.

“It may get another months extension, may be till April 30,” a source at the organisation said. “But, nothing has been finalised yet,” the source moderated the report. The source also added that the company has achieved 50% of its aim of Jio Prime numbers. However, the source refused to specify the target number or the achieved number.

A recent survey by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch found that 84% of Jio customers want to convert to Prime program. Reportedly, the sample size of this survey was just one thousand users.

Jio Prime that charged a one-time registration fee of Rs 99, offers all those services provided by the company during its free offer period or the Happy New year offer. Once a user becomes a Prime member, he or she can get all these services for a monthly recharge of Rs 303. The prime offer included free calls, 1 GB of 4G data per day and other content related service free as was offered during the trial period.

The Jio Prime offer was made open from March 1 and runs till 31, however, the company is witnessing a lukewarm response on the membership. This, perhaps, is prompting the newest 4G operator to extend the deadline beyond 31st March. When announced Jio Prime membership was offered for Rs 99 but it is believed that when the company did not get the desired results in the first 15 days, it started offering new schemes to subsidize this.