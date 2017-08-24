Jio Phone Bookings Started: How to Pre-Order the Mobile Online and Offline

New Delhi, August 24: Jio Phone booking started today at 5:30 p.m. It is the first 4G feature phone on the country that would be in the hands of the people across the country in September. The main aim of Reliance Jio is to deliver 5 million units of the Jio Phone every week across India and deliveries would be according to first come, first serve basis.

Instructions to book Jio Phone online and offline

JioPhone could be booked offline via authorized Reliance Jio offline retailers.During booking, the person should give the Aadhaar card number along with Rs 500. After providing the Aadhaar card details, a token would be given to the customer that is important at the time of delivery, so keep the token safely.

JioPhone could be booked by using the MyJio application. The customers would see an image or button displayed on the homepage.

Customer will then have to select the Jio Free Mobile Phone Registration/ Pre-booking option. Fill in the required details such as address, contact details, shipping address.

Then provide your phone number and the pin code of your area, and then click Proceed. Then you would have to pay Rs 500. The payment could be done by debit card, credit card and internet banking. The remaining amount of Rs 1000 must be paid at the time of delivery.

You would get a booking ID on the application as well as Short Message service, that could be referred while picking it up from the designated retailer.

To book a unit for a friend or family member, type their phone number and delivery pin code and make the payment. The Short Message Service would be sent to you and also to your your friend’s mobile number, with the address of the retailer and booking ID.

Phone price and delivery date

The phone is free of cost but Rs. 1,500 should be paid as a refundable security deposit in order to avoid potential misuse. According to reports from Gadgets 360, the payment will be made in two parts – Rs. 500 is to be paid when you make the booking, while the remaining Rs. 1,000 needs to be paid while the handset is delivered. The company aims to deliver 5 million units of the handset each week, but the demand expected to be high so there is no surety on when the deliveries would be made.

Jio Phone specifications

The 4G VoLTE feature phone has a 2.4-inch display, 1.2GHz dual-core processor under the hood, backed by 512MB of RAM. The operating system would be keeping the handset running is KAI OS, and the device has 4GB of internal storage, with microSD support up to 128GB. There is Wi-Fi support, 2000mAh battery, and NFC for digital payments. The unique features of Jio Phone would include support for 22 Indian languages, a voice assistant to control certain functions, and the option to mirror content playing on the phone to the TV using a proprietary cable. The first Jio-branded phone would be preloaded with apps such as JioCinema, JioMusic, JioTV, and JioXpressNews, along with popular instant messaging and social networking apps.