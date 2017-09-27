Jio Phone Terms and Conditions to make customers spend minimum Rs. 4,500 on recharges in 3 years

Mukesh Ambani, the managing director of Reliance Industries Limited Recently updated in its Website to share for the first time, the term and conditions for the users of Jio phone.

Reliance Jio begins shipping to over six million customers in India.

According to the reports says that At the launch of Jio Phone would be effectively free to the customers , in which Rs. 1,500 they are paying to Reliance Jio would be refundable to the cusomers after 3 years.

But what was not disclosed at the event was that the Jio Phone requires customers to make recharges worth at least Rs. 1,500 every year for the period of 3 years to remain functional, the company states on the website.

Also The company has also disclosed customers will need to pay up to Rs. 1,500 if they wish to return the Jio Phone within 3 years of purchase.

Returning Jio Phone within a year,you will be penalised Rs.1,500 with GST

Return policy on the Relience Jio Phone stated that suppose if you dont like the Jio Phone and you wish to return the phone to the company, Reliance Jio says customers who return the Jio Phone handset in the first year would be charged Rs. 1,500 as well as applicable with GST or other taxes

Customers who return the Jio Phone feature phone after one year but before two years, would be charged Rs. 1,000 in addition to applicable GST or other taxes. Similarly, customers who return the device after two years but before completing the 3 years they have previously committed to the company, they would be charged Rs. 500, and applicable GST or other taxes.

More than six million JioPhone handsets have been pre-ordered, Reliance Jio said this month. The company says it has begun shipping the JioPhone handset to customers.

Compulsory recharges period in 3 years

“The JioPhone is available for continued use on the Recipient purchasing telecom recharge vouchers of an Authorised Carrier from the Company or any of its authorised retailers for use in the Jio Phone of a minimum value of Rs. 1,500/- per annum for a period of 3 years from the date of the first issue of the JioPhone,”

Taking this into consideration, you would be spending more than Rs. 4,500 on the Jio Phone over the next 3 years, provided the company refunds you the full Rs. 1,500 amount that you are required to pay as ‘deposit’ in order to get your hands on the handset.

Those who fail to make recharges worth at least Rs. 1,500 in a year Reliance Jio reserves the right to ask the customer to return the handset. Furthermore, those customers would be liable to pay an additional charge to the company, Reliance Jio states.