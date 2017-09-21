Jio4GVoice receives Video Calling support: Read out to know new features in the app

New Delhi, September 21: The 4GVoice application of Reliance Jio received video calling support for Voice over Long-Term Evolution phones along with persistent incoming call notifications. According to reliable sources, the application could be used to make calls from phones supporting Jio SIM. The Jio 4GVoice app uses Jio without VoLTE capable phone, sends text messages and even makes calls via JioFi 4G hotspot on Android.

Now, Jio4GVoice application receives video calling support and is available with iOS 1.6 version. The previous version of the application did not allow the users to make video calls, the version is now updated to Jio 4GVoice now enables VoLTE phone users to make video calls through the application. Now, a tiny video calling button also shows up next to the voice calling button for all the contacts.

According to official sources, the iOS app does not support JioFi devices. If video calling should work, the user at the other end must also have Jio4GVoice app installed on their phone along with a working Jio SIM.With the latest update, it has brought persistent incoming call notifications which will make the phone calls more distinctly audible to the user.

Previously, VOLTE phone users with Jio SIM could just use the normal phone dialler to make calls, now they have a reason to download Jio4GVoice app. Jio4GVoice had some additional features include an ‘urgent call button’ which shows up on users’ phone contacts.One can also share his/her location or images while in a call. The Video calling feature will compel the users to download the Jio4GVoice app.