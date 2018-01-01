JioFi, the answer to jio customers with 3G or a 2G smartphones

Reliance Jio, the Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom giant, Friday announced it has recorded an unrivaled 72 million paid subscribers, and extended by 15 days its rock-bottom priced data offer under ‘Prime membership’.

