JioPhone booking: MyJio app, Jio website goes unavailable after heavy traffic

New Delhi, August 25: The Jio website and the MyJio app had been gone unreachable, within minutes, after the booking for the Jiophone had started.

The site became stuck after hundreds of customers entered the Jio website at the same time.

The site became unavailable as more people tried to enter which became unaffordable to the Jio Web site’s servers.

Bookings have started at 5 PM on Thursday.

The phone was priced at 1500 rupees, but Jio announced that it was enough to pay only Rs 500 for booking. Many people then decided to book phone. This led to the unavailability of the site. The website and the MyJio app had shown the message “this page is not working”.

The phone shall be booked by paying Rs. 500. The remaining Rs. 1000 shall be paid only when the customer receives the phone.

The company also promised to pay back 1500 rupees if the phone was returned after three years. for three years after the phone was replaced.

All the MyJio apps would be available on the phone. The phone would also provide HD 4G calls with better clarity along with VOLTE.