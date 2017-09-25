JioPhone delivery begins, 6 million handsets to be delivered in 15 days, collect yours on payment of Rs. 1000

New Delhi, September 25: Reliance has started the delivery of the much-awaited JioPhone on Sunday. It was earlier said that reliance would deliver 6 million Jio phones within 15 days all over the country.

It was decided to start delivering the phone from the rural areas and small town in the country before extending it to Urban areas.

The Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that the new Jio feature phone will fill the digital void between the rural and urban areas in India. And the company would start delivering the JioPhone on Sunday in rural areas and small towns said the channel partner.

According to reports, the pre-booking of the JioPhone started on August 24 on a payment of a refundable security of Rs 500. The balance amount of Rs 1,000 has to be paid when the customer receives the JioPhone. Reportedly, after three years, if the customer returns the phone without damage, the full amount would be refunded.

“The delivery of the first batch of 6 million phones will be made in 10-15 days,” said the official. The dates on which the next round booking to start is not yet declared.

With the sale of 6 million Jio feature phones, it is estimated that it would cover approximately, 10 percent of the country’s total mobile phone business in a quarter.

JioPhone, which can be operated by speaking out instructions to dial, type messages and the like, will come with pre-loaded Jio apps for messaging and entertainment. The phone can be connected with television sets for watching live TV using the Jio TV app.

The phone also includes some of the popular instant messaging and social networking apps.