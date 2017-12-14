Jisha murder case: Ameerul Islam gets death sentence

Kochi, December 14: The accused in the Jisha murder case, Amirul Islam, has been awarded death sentence by the Ernakulam chief judicial magistrate court today.

Earlier in the day, he was brought before the court for the quantum of punishment.

Islam has been found guilty of raping and murdering law student Jisha.

He has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (punishment for rape), 376A (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state of the victim), 442 (house trespass), 449 (house-trespass in order to commit an offence punishable with death), 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence of offense, or giving false information to screen offender), 302 (punishment for murder) and charges on Dalit Atrocities Prevention Act.

However, claiming innocence, Islam told ANI yesterday, ”I didn’t do anything. I don’t know who did it.”

The charge sheet of the case revealed that Islam, a resident of Assam, murdered Jisha, following an attempt to rape her at the latter’s residence in Iringol near Perumbavoor in Ernakulam.

The 29-year-old law student, Jisha was brutally raped and murdered on April 28 last year.

Her body had sustained at least 30 injuries, including in her private parts.