Jisha rape, murder case: Court finds accused Amirul Islam guilty.

Kochi/Kerala, Dec 12: An Ernakulam Sessions Court in Kerala on Tuesday found accused Amirul Islam guilty of raping and murdering law student Jisha.

The 29-year-old law student Jisha was brutally raped and murdered on April 28 last year, in which her body sustained at least 30 injuries, including in her private parts.

Counsel for Islam told media said, “The court has found the accused guilty to an extent that he had entered with a commission of an offence and thereafter has committed the murder. The court found him guilty of that.”

The quantum of sentence will be decided tomorrow, informed the council.

“I will try to get minimum punishment for the accused before the high court,” he said.

Earlier on September 17, 2016, the charges against Islam were filed under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (punishment for rape), 376A (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state of the victim), 442 (house trespass), 449 (house-trespass in order to commit an offence punishable with death), 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence of offense, or giving false information to screen offender), 302 (punishment for murder) and charges on Dalit Atrocities Prevention Act.

The charge sheet of the case revealed that Islam, a resident of Assam, murdered Jisha following an attempt to rape her at the latter’s residence in Iringol near Perumbavoor. (ANI)