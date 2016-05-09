Jisha’s sister taken in for questioning in Kerala

Perumbavoor (Kerala) May 9 : Twelve days after the murder of Dalit law student Jisha in Ernakulam district here , police on Monday took her sister Deepa in for questioning.

In the past two days, the police probe team had called Deepa’s uncle, with whom she was staying, for questioning.

Police have also been checking Deepa’s call list after her uncle said she was spending a lot of time talking on the phone.

Deepa on Sunday said she was being hounded for no reason.

Police, meanwhile, are on the lookout for a migrant labourer known as ‘Bhaya’.

The probe team has ascertained that the murder took place around 5.45 p.m. on April 28, after which Jisha’s mutilated body was found by her mother Rajeshwari.

Police believe that the 27-year-old woman was sexually assaulted before being killed.

The police have so ffar questioned over a dozen people.

Meanwhile, the case continues to be a subject of political theatre in Kerala where assembly elections are scheduled on May 16.

State Congress president V.M. Sudheeran was the first high profile visitor on Friday to visit Jisha’s mother Rajeshwari at a hospital where she has been admitted following the trauma caused by her daughter’s murder.