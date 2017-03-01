Jitu Rai wins gold at Shooting World Cup

New Delhi, Mar 01: India’s Army man Jitu Rai wins gold in the in the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup’s 50m air pistol event, here on Wednesday.

Jitu Rai, who was struggling in the final, stunned everybody with a remarkable comeback and in the process created a new world record with 230.1 pts in final.

Indias medal tally at the Shooting World Cup has fattened with Olympian Jitu Rai adding another two medals to his in his bags.

It was a double celebration for the Indian shooting team as Amanpreet Singh won a silver medal in the same event.

Amanpreet, who was leading the field till halfway of the 24 shots final, faltered in closing stages to settle for sliver.

Earlier, India’s ace pistol shooter Jitu Rai staged a remarkable comeback to clinch the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol event on Tuesday.

This is Rai’s third medal having claimed the top prize in 10m air pistol mixed event with Heena Sidhu on Monday.

The 29-year-old army man, Rai shot a total of 216.7 in the eight-man final to finish third on the podium.

The other Indian shooters in the fray in the air pistol event — Omkar Singh and Amanpreet Singh — failed to cross the qualification stage.

India has had a decent show so far in ISSF, with Ankur Mittal winning a silver medal in men’s double trap and Pooja Ghatkar won the women’s 10m air rifle bronze.

The 25-year old Ankur Mittal, whose father Ashok Mittal and elder brother Ajay Mittal are also distinguished shotgun shooters, brought a smile to several Indians’ faces, who were left disappointed with the shooting fraternity’s performance at Rio Olympics.

