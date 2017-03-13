J&K government to revive cultivation of Mushkbudji

Srinagar, Mar. 13: To boost the agricultural sector in valley, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has taken up a very fruitful step to revive one of the aromatic and traditional rice varieties namely ‘Mushkbudji’.

Since last ten years, the scientists of this sector have worked hard for the benefits of farmers and to make the agriculture sector stronger.

For general public and progressive farmers, the Department of Agriculture, Kashmir and Agro Industries Development Corporation (AIDC) had organized the special sale of aromatic rice ‘Mushkbudji’ on special discount.

On the occasion, about 13 quintals of the aromatic rice bags of different kilograms are made available for sale at a discounted price.

During the special sale, large number of customers and farmers came from different parts of valley and they purchased rice at large scale.

Nearly, some 200 farmers participated in the event, wherein ten progressive farmers of the Sagam Village were given complementary certificates for preserving and producing the Mushk budji variety.

“After successful revival of traditional aromatic rice variety of Mushk budji, the government is working to revive traditional rice varieties of Zag and Kamad in Kashmir Valley,” said Minister for Agriculture Ghulam Nabi Hanjura. (ANI)