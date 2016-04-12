JK Tyre launches IndiKarting National Series

New Delhi, Apr 12: With an aim to make karting more accessible to young drivers, the JK Tyre has joined hands with Tata Motors to launch IndiKarting National Series, which will kick off in Pune next week.

The series will feature single-make 4-stroke karts to ensure a level-playing field. The winners of the series will get a direct and sponsored drive in the JK Tyre National Rotax Max Karting Championship, which is the country s only nationally recognised karting championship.

Apart from that, winners in the senior category will get opportunities to race with some of the leading teams in JK Tyre National Racing Championship.

“We are proud to present our latest initiative and believe that this championship will prove to be a milestone in the development programme of our budding drivers helping them to graduate to the next level,” Sanjay Sharma, Head- Corporate Communication & Motorsports, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd said.

The series, approved by the FMSCI, will begin with Pune hosting the first round on 23 & 24 April, followed by Goa, Vadodara, and Ludhiana before culminating in the National Capital Region.

This series will comprise 3 categories – Pro Cadet for racers aged 7-12 years, Pro Junior for racers aged 12-16 years and Pro Senior for racers above 16 years of age.

In addition to the three Pro classes, there will be seven classes of support races that will further broaden the appeal of the JK Tyre IndiKarting National Series. The support classes will include Senior Amateur, Interschool, Corporate, Masters (Age 32+), Women s & Media.