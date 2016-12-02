JKLF Chief Yasin Malik arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 2 : Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested here on Friday when he tried to carry out a protest march.

Malik, along with a group of JKLF activists, started a protest march from Maisuma area to city centre Lal Chowk after Friday prayers when police intervened and took Malik and around a dozen of his supporters into preventive custody.

Sources in the JKLF said the march was intended to mount pressure on the government to release political prisoners in Kashmir.