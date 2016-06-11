JKLF chief Yasin Malik freed

Srinagar, June 11 : Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Muhammad Yasin Malik was on Saturday released after two weeks in police custody, officials said.

Malik was produced at a TADA court here in connection with a 29-year-old case pending against him and some other separatists.

“He was released in the court and has reached his residence,” a JKLF source told IANS.

Malik was taken into custody two weeks back and had been in detention since then.

He has been spearheading unity moves among various separatist political groups in the Kashmir Valley including those headed by Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq.

Malik has also been in the forefront of the separatist campaign asking people in south Kashmir’s Anantnag assembly constituency to boycott the June 22 by-election.

The seat fell vacant due to the death of then Chief Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.

Sayeed’s daughter and now Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is fighting election from Anantnag.

Besides Mehbooba Mufti, there are seven other candidates in the fray including those of the National Conference and the Congress.